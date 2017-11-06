Claire Foy's 'The Crown' Debuts Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix series The Crown has been released!

Claire Foy stars in the series as Queen Elizabeth II and this will be her last time playing the role on the show.

Claire will be replaced by Olivia Colman for season three as the show will jump in time and feature the Queen in a later decade.

Also seen in the trailer are Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Matthew Goode, who is joining the show as Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones.



The Crown – Season 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix