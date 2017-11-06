Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley On Hosting CMA Awards 2017: 'We're In Charge of the Family Reunion'

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are opening up about hosting the CMA Awards for the 10th consecutive time!

“It’s all good. It’s all fun. It’s like we’re in charge of the family reunion,” Carrie told Parade. “Like the mom and dad at a reunion, making sure everybody is bringing the casseroles.”

“My favorite thing is this collaboration. The writing and the creation of our monologue and our hosting,” Brad added. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a normal thing for the hosts or host of an awards show to start writing for something four months out, but we get together at the beginning of August. And before that I’ll inevitably receive a text. I received a text one year in May from Carrie that said, “Tim and Faith as Barbies!” I’m really proud of the things we’ve come up with together, and I think we entertain people. That’s a fun feeling.”

Pictured: Carrie and Brad attending their 2017 CMA Awards radio remotes press conference on Sunday (November 5) to visit with their Country radio friends. SiriusXM’s Storme Warren hosted the evening, reflecting on highlights of Brad and Carrie‘s decade of hosting the CMA Awards as the two answered questions from radio personalities from around the globe.

The 51st annual CMA Awards airs live in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 8 at 8pm ET on ABC.