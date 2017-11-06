Camila Cabello Hits Her Highest Point on Billboard Chart!

Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 5:26 pm

Camila Cabello hits the carpet while attending the 2017 Music Industry Trusts Awards event on Monday (November 6) in London, England.

The 20-year-old singer has a big accomplishment to celebrate right now. She just hit number two on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Havana.”

This marks Camila‘s peak position on the chart as a solo artist and as a member of Fifth Harmony.

The song made a jumped from number seven to number two thanks to the release of the music video, titled Havana The Movie. Congrats!
