Ben Affleck Plans to Donate Residuals From Weinstein Films to Charity

Ben Affleck is planning on donating further profits from his Weinstein and Miramax films to an anti-sexual assault charity.

The 45-year-old actor explained that he wants to follow in the footsteps of his friend Kevin Smith, who will also be making the same donations to a good cause.

“Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN,” Ben said in an interview with Fox 5 DC.

He added, “I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all their residuals away, but even if you do 10%, that’s something.”

Ben has starred in several films produced by the Weinstein Company, including Good Will Hunting.