Vanessa Hudgens Starts Work On Second Movie In A Week

Vanessa Hudgens is one busy person!!

The 28-year-old actress was seen working on her new film Dog Days alongside a co-star on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

Dog Days follows a group of interconnected people in Los Angeles who are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts, and also stars Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria, and Finn Wolfhard.

The week before, Vanessa got into character as Zoe alongside Jennifer Lopez on the set of their upcoming movie Second Act.

