Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 1:55 pm

'Thor: Ragnarok' Has Massive Box Office Debut, Fourth Best Opening of 2017!

'Thor: Ragnarok' Has Massive Box Office Debut, Fourth Best Opening of 2017!

Thor: Ragnarok, the third Thor movie in the Marvel franchise, has grossed $121 million in its debut at the box office.

The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, and more, and had the fourth best opening of 2017. Beauty and the Beast (at $174.8 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (at $146.5 million), and It (at $123.4 million) all had slightly stronger debuts. Overseas, the movie has already grossed $306 million.

A Bad Moms Christmas opened on Wednesday of this past week, and came in second at the box office with $17 million earned.

Rounding out the top five were Jigsaw, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, and Geostorm, each earning $6.7, $4.6, and $3 million at the box office, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend?
Photos: Marvel
  • alex

    I’M VERY, VERY HAPPY!!!!!!WOW!!!!!!i LOVE THOR!!!!!