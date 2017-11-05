Theo James & Emily Ratajkowski Star in 'Lying & Stealing' - First Look From the Film!

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski are working on their upcoming heist thriller in Los Angeles.

Principal photography has begun on location this week for the forthcoming movie, which is beign directed by Matt Aselton and co-stars Fred Melamed, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Here’s a plot summary: Ivan (James) is a suave, young thief whose specialty is stealing high end art from the LA elite. It’s a dirty business, and business is good, but Ivan wants out. Elyse (Ratajkowski) is an aspiring actress with a closet full of skeletons and a mountain of debt. Soon these two clever grifters decide to team up for one last, big daring heist.

Check out the first photo from the set of Lying and Stealing below!