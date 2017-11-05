The Trump Brothers Return to 'SNL' with Hilarious Appearance - Watch Now!

SNL‘s Alex Moffat and Mikey Day reprised their roles as Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. on the comedy variety show last night – and it was their funniest appearance yet!

The sketch, which occurred during Weekend Update, had the brothers speaking about the Paul Manafort indictment in relation to the Presidential election that put their father in the White House.

During the appearance, Don Jr. didn’t love the way Eric kept interjecting and implicating their father, so he kept occupied by eating some Fun Dip.

Watch the sketch below…