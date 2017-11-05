Sun, 05 November 2017 at 12:40 pm
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Photo From Daughter's Bath Time!
Serena Williams posted a super cute photo of her fiance Alexis Ohanian and their daughter, Alexis Olympia, after bath time!
The tennis star posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “We love bath time.”
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Serena Williams
If you missed it, Alexis and Serena welcomed their first child back on September 1. She’s so adorable!
Be sure to check out the costume Alexis Jr. wore for her very first Halloween this year – it’s too cute.
Check out the cute photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram Posted to: Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Ohanian Jr, Celebrity Babies, Serena Williams
Sponsored Links by ZergNet