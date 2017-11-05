Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 9:46 am

Richard Dreyfuss' Son Harry Alleges Kevin Spacey Groped Him When He Was 18

Actor Richard Dreyfuss‘ son Harry is coming forward with his own story of Kevin Spacey‘s sexual misconduct.

In 2008, when Harry was 18 years old and a senior in high school, his father was in a play in London and Kevin was acting as director. Harry went to one of their rehearsals in Spacey‘s apartment.

During the rehearsal, Harry alleges that Spacey placed his hand on his thigh and slowly moved to his crotch.

“Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meager shake of my head that I could manage. I was trying to warn him without alerting my dad, who still had his eyes glued to the page. I thought I was protecting everyone. I was protecting my dad’s career. I was protecting Kevin, who my dad surely would have tried to punch. I was protecting myself, because I thought one day I’d want to work with this man. Kevin had no reaction and kept his hand there. My eyes went back to the script and I kept reading,” Harry wrote in an editorial for Buzzfeed.

Spacey has now been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times over the course of several days, beginning with Anthony Rapp‘s brave reveal.
Posted to: Harry Dreyfuss, Kevin Spacey, Richard Dreyfuss

  • darija

    The fact that Harry’s father was in the room with him when it happened just shows how “above the law” Kevin thought he was.

  • Vanity

    This is next level pervy shit from Spacey. People like him do not deserve to be in privileged positions in life.

  • DarkEkati

    I wonder… where are Spacey’s hardcore supporters now? That were ready to rip our throats apart when we dared make a bad comment on their idol and said to us that we are “delusional” and “witch hunting” and they refused to believe one man’s word (Rapp’s). What about now? Are all these men coming forward now enough to convience you about mighty Spacey’s nasty behavior or you need more?

  • Utope

    It looks like nobody is/was safe in Hollywood from the clutches of these predators. To dare something so sick in front of the young man’s father is insane. I have no doubt we are going to hear a lot more stories and more people will be accused in the future.

  • Honeybee

    Oh my god! He seems to be a voracious predator! I never heard one word of scandal about this man until the Weinstein thing blew up, you really can’t tell by looking! I actually had seeing one of his plays in London at the old Vic on my bucket list!😩😤😡