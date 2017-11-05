Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 3:30 pm

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child and it looks like some publications have been altering photos of her to make her baby bump look more pronounced.

The 20-year-old reality star tweeted out a side-by-side comparison of the photos that appeared altered.

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered,” Kylie wrote. See the side-by-side of the pics here and DailyMail’s pics here.

Kylie has not yet confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, though some of her fans are viewing this as a recognition of sorts.

“So are you pregnant or not…..,” one fan wrote while a second added, “SO NO BABY????” and another said, “does this mean you’re not pregnant?”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr
  • cafeast

    Tranniiiiiiii….. she betta werk. Hot mess.

  • quartzoup

    It’s so pathetic how they have to hide their pregnancies, just so their show will have the “reveal”. So sad.

  • Flawlessme

    A statement about your “bump” not being real. who the F cares when you reveal.

  • lena58337

    I don’t even believe this pregnancy. I bet in 5 months they will say : “It was a miscarriage…”

  • SquidBillie

    You oughta know about Photoshopping, you do it enough yourself.