Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 5:15 pm

Nick Jonas Is Reportedly Dating Model Georgia Fowler!

Nick Jonas may have a new lady in his life!

The 25-year-old entertainer is reportedly “casually dating” Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler.

The two sparked dating rumors when they attended Joe Jonasengagement party on Saturday night (November 4) in New York City.

According to Us Weekly, the pair were spotted getting cozy at the party and later left together.

Some fans have been speculating about the duo’s friendship for months, noticing that they had been at the same baseball game and had been featured in each other’s Instagram stories.

Check out photos of Nick and Georgia leaving Joe‘s party below…
