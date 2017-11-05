Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 5:34 pm

Jason Isaacs, Sonequa Martin-Green & Shazad Latif Attend 'Star Trek: Discovery' Fan Screening!

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery is beaming down to Earth to watch the show alongside fans!

Jason Isaacs, Sonequa Martin-Green and Shazad Latif hit the red carpet at a fan screening in London at the Millibank Tower London on Sunday (November 5) in London, England.

The co-stars were also joined by showrunner Aaron Harberts on the red carpet.

The cast recently got some great news: the show was already renewed by CBS for a second season after six episodes!

The latest Star Trek franchise first premiered on September 24, and folows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Aaron Harberts, Jason Isaacs, Shazad Latif, Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek

