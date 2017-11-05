Ellen Pompeo & 'Grey's Anatomy' Celebrate 300th Episode!

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy got together last night to celebrate the show’s 300th episode!

The party was held at TAO Hollywood on Saturday night (November 4) in Los Angeles. In attendance were Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Camilla Luddington with her partner Matthew Alan, Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr, Jason George, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Rushi Kota, Stefania Spampinato, Jeanine Mason, and Alex Blue Davis, among others. Also in attendance was Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator!

The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy will air Thursday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.