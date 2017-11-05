Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 11:46 am

Diplo has seemingly called out Taylor Swift again in an alleged new leaked quote from an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” Diplo said when asked about streaming music. “That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”

After Taylor fans saw the quote, they posted on his Instagram account letting him know how they felt about his comment.

Diplo and Taylor were previously in a feud years ago but it appeared as if they made amends.

Taylor‘s album Reputation and the songs she’s released have been breaking records already – and it hasn’t even been released yet!
    This is the same guy that tried to raise money so that Taylor could buy a bigger butt, right? I mean, I’m not a Taylor fan by any means, but this guy sounds like an asshole. The only time he’s in the news is when he’s insulting another musician.

    I’m not a Taylor fan, but people are buying her music aren’t they? That speaks for itself.

    Shouldn’t Instagram stop this kind of harassment

    how about he let the ‘kids’ decide for themselves what they want to fucking listen to and stop trying to use someone else’s fame to get attention?

    Number 1 it is not a feud, he keeps trying to make himself relevant by talking about Miss Swift, and she keeps ignoring him.

    Number 2 “Look What You Made Me Do” was not the best example he might have used. It was certified platinum 19 days after it was released. It set a Spotify record for number of streams in a 24 hr. period and in a week. It also set new records for 24 hr. and week streams on Youtube for both vidios, so not sure where he gets his misinformation. Oh and her album has set a presale record doubling the last presale record which she also set with “1989″. He just proved he talks out of his #ss.

    I highly doubt she gives two shits what Diplo says about her music. She’s the most successful pop star around these days, about 100 times more successful than Diplo’s drama-stirring ass.

    No Instagram should be open to all ideas no matter how stupid the idea or statement is.

    Everyone knows who Taylor Swift. Diplo Who?

    Is he putting himself in the same category as “the kids”?????