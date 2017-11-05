Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 4:10 pm

Celebrities React to Sutherland Springs Church Massacre

Multiple people were tragically killed by a gunman while attending church at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas this morning (November 5).

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. said multiple people were injured, and reports indicate that more than 20 have been murdered, the New York Times.

“My heart is broken,” the Commissioner told CNN. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.”

The gunman walked into the church and opened fire. The gunman was chased into another county and has died.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this terrible tragedy. Celebrities have been offering their thoughts and prayers as well.

Click inside to see tweets from celebrities about this massacre…
Photos: Getty
Sutherland Springs Massacre

  • tom

    “My heart is broken” LOL

  • Utope

    My condolences to the victims and their families. This is a tragedy.