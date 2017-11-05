Celebrities React to Sutherland Springs Church Massacre
Multiple people were tragically killed by a gunman while attending church at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas this morning (November 5).
Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. said multiple people were injured, and reports indicate that more than 20 have been murdered, the New York Times.
“My heart is broken,” the Commissioner told CNN. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.”
The gunman walked into the church and opened fire. The gunman was chased into another county and has died.
Our thoughts are with those affected by this terrible tragedy. Celebrities have been offering their thoughts and prayers as well.
Texas. I love you. 💔
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 5, 2017
My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. This is horrifying . Church is supposed to be a safe place … https://t.co/ydhEXFkkCg
— Camilla Belle (@CamillaBelle) November 5, 2017
My God what is happening in this world…absolutely devastating. Praying for #SutherlandSprings #Texas
— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) November 5, 2017
No. No. No. Texas Church Shooting Leaves More Than 20 Dead, Official Says https://t.co/dEwIOgNBXe #GunControlNow
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 5, 2017
Absolutely gutted by what happened in Texas. May god bless all the victims and their families and friends. 😔
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 5, 2017
Local official says 27 people were shot and killed, dozens injured. Heart with Sutherland Springs, Texas at this terrible time
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 5, 2017
My heart is in pieces……TEXAS you are in my prayers…….
— Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) November 5, 2017
Another day. Another mass shooting. Will it ever end? Heartbroken for all those affected. #Texas
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 5, 2017
heartbroken for all those shot & killed in church just now in texas. what an awful time we’re living in that this keeps happening 💔
— christina perri (@christinaperri) November 5, 2017
Also, re: the mass shooting in Texas, the first responders— although trained to handle events like this— will never be the same.#trauma
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) November 5, 2017
Pray for Sutherland Springs but also ACT! Another horrific mass shooting can’t just come and go AGAIN! Prayers aren’t enough. #GunControlNow
— Chrissie Fit (@chrissiefit) November 5, 2017
No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017
Where's the next mass shooting gonna be? Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there!
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 5, 2017