Sun, 05 November 2017 at 9:10 am

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017

Brad Pitt made a special appearance out last night!

The 53-year-old actor suited up for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Brad was seen mingling with artist Thomas Houseago, his partner, art therapist Muna el Fituri, and the gala’s co-chair Eva Chow, and sharing a laugh with them.

Tons of celebrities hit up the annual party last night – be sure to check out the full coverage of the gala you missed it!
brad pitt lacma gala 01
brad pitt lacma gala 02
brad pitt lacma gala 03
brad pitt lacma gala 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Brad Pitt

  • Michiru

    Handsome man!

  • Taylors

    HANDSOME!

  • charliehunnamissexonlegs

    Good-looking guy, he has a nice smile.

  • Felinelilly

    Brad and his art. LOL Nice to see him out once in a while with some friends.

  • Fortrek

    I loved the tie

  • Flawlessme

    That picture of him smiling.. lord he looks so young. Glad to see him out and about. Don’t imagine some will post about him supporting his friends.

  • Flawlessme

  • Flawlessme

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    Are we all here?

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

  • Sophia Max

    Good to see Brad friends

  • Sophia Max

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Yup

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    2017 Art+Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas

    On Saturday November 4, 2017, notables from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries will gather at LACMA for its seventh annual Art+Film Gala honoring acclaimed artist Mark Bradford and renowned award-winning filmmaker George Lucas. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio will co-chair the event for the seventh consecutive
    year.

    ++++++++++++++++++++

    So, he’s done with Ad Astra.

    He looks good and so much younger clean shaven.

    Which probably won’t last long. LOL

    A little tired and he dropped weight during the filming.

    I love the tie.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

  • Lylian

    He look a good but tired. Hope he’s getting enough rest and time with his family.

  • loff

    He is looking so young now, but tired the suit looks good he’s on his A game with his suits at the moment. He seems busy since the AA wrap up.

  • loff

    Is this a Gucci sponsored event as all actors were wearing Gucci?

  • Lesley Starkey

    Yes indeed it was.

  • Lesley Starkey

    He looks great. I dont get the he looks so young now – compared to when?

  • loff

    George Lucas hosted the FTKMF screening and now George is here getting his award.

  • Lesley Starkey

    Now filming is finished we should see him more out and about.

  • loff

    He does, his face has got his old Jaw back reminds me of him in 2007.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    When he has the goatee, I think it makes him look a little older due to the gray.

    That may be what people mean.

  • Lesley Starkey

    Yes I saw that. Nice connection.

  • loff

    Yes we will I think maybe at Thomas art studio and gallerias, perhaps or some concerts after all he was busy filming non stop for months, time for him to unwind and chill with his friends.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    And George bought property near theirs in France.

    Interesting connections all around.

  • Lesley Starkey

    Oh yeah compared to the goatee lol. I think he looks good but tired which doesnt make you look younger.

  • loff

    George is stalking them.

  • Flawlessme

    no one is making a dig at precious jolie.

  • Las

    He looks weird. He was drinking at the wrap of his movie and it shows. The alcoholic lost custody of his kids, too.

  • Lesley Starkey

    He looks great but I wouldnt that far back!

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    LOL

  • Las

    What about spending time with the kids he lost?

  • Las

    So he’s drinking again, huh?

  • loff

    I’m sorry but whenever I see Brad or Angelina apart its like a missing piece they just seem incomplete without each other, hope things are improving for them all.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Well compared to others his same age, I do think he’s looking more youthful.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    I know what you mean, and I hope so too.

    And who knows what’s going on with this long pause.

  • Felinelilly

    Supportive is his middle name. It’s been nice to see his friends being supportive of him right back.

  • Lesley Starkey

    Oh god yeah compared to say Johnny Depp he looks loads younger but compared to Brad pitt 10 years ago he looks well erm not younger if that makes sense.

  • Passing Through

    Just saw the pics of the Ad Astra wrap party on the other thread. Looks like it was the same night because he’s wearing the same suit – minus the fug tie…

  • loff

    IDK It just breaks my heart seeing them apart as good and happy they appear you can still see certain amount of sadness around them, Brads eyes used to sparkle now he looks sad and so does she. I wish them both the very best and hope all roads keep leading back to each other.

  • Felinelilly

    Please don’t tempt fate with the PS part of your comment. LOL

  • loff

    ITA the tie is fug.

 
