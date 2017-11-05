Blake Lively Looks Unrecognizable on 'Rhythm Section' Set

Blake Lively looks totally unrecognizable in a short-haired wig and baggy clothing on the set of her new film The Rhythm Section.

The 30-year-old actress was seen filming on Sunday (November 5) in the streets of Dublin, Ireland for her upcoming movie.

The film, about a woman who seeks revenge against those who killed her family in an airplane crash, also stars Jude Law. The movie will be released on February 22, 2019.

