Kim Kardashian Criticizes Scott Disick for Dating Bella Thorne Just to 'One-Up' Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her sisters seem pretty unimpressed with Scott Disick‘s behavior.

During Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday night (October 29), Kim and her sister Kendall Jenner criticized Scott for heading to Cannes back in May with Bella Thorne at the same time as Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima.

“They looked so desperate at the airport. Who goes to LAX together? It’s not a good look for Scott,” Kim said to Kendall in a phone conversation.

“He talked to me about it. He thinks it is and i said, ‘Are you nuts? Are you actually not well?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing it to make Kourtney mad.’ I said, ‘You’re not going to make her mad for the right reasons.’”

Kim went on to explain her frustration further in the episode: “I think it’s clear to everyone that Scott‘s doing this just to try to one-up Kourtney and that seems super malicious. Kourtney‘s genuinely trying to go away and have a good time and he’s trying to like freak her out and make Kourtney think there’s going to be some crazy drama run-in. It’s just so ridiculous.”

