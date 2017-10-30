Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay & Responds to Anthony Rapp's Accusation: 'I Owe Him the Sincerest Apology'

Kevin Spacey has come out as a gay man while simultaneously apologizing to Anthony Rapp.

After the 46-year-old Star Trek: Discovery actor accused the 58-year-old actor of making a pass at him when he was only 14 years old, Kevin issued a statement on social media on Sunday night (October 29).

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” he wrote. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

See his statement below.