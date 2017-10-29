Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 10:24 pm

What Is the Most Anticipated Album of November 2017? Vote Now!

What Is the Most Anticipated Album of November 2017? Vote Now!

November 2017 is nearly upon us – and so are a whole bunch of new music releases from some incredible acts.

Among some of the most highly anticipated albums? Taylor Swift returns with her highly anticipated Reputation on November 10, Maroon 5 drops their new record Red Pill Blues on November 3 and Sia gets into the festive spirit with Everyday Is Christmas on November 17.

Which release are you most excited to hear in November?

Place your vote below now – we’ll reveal the result right here on November 3 at 12 pm EST.
