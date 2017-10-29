'Star Trek' Star Anthony Rapp Says Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14

Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay & Responds to Anthony Rapp's Accusation: 'I Owe Him the Sincerest Apology'

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 10:38 pm

Anthony Rapp is opening up about an alleged experience he had with Kevin Spacey in 1986.

The 46-year-old Star Trek: Discovery actor accused the 58-year-old actor of hitting on him when he was only 14 years old while the two were both appearing in Broadway shows.

Anthony told Buzzfeed News that Kevin invited him over to a party at his apartment. While there, Anthony watched TV in Kevin‘s bedroom until realizing he was the only one left. Kevin then reportedly walked in, picked Anthony up and put him on his bed.

“He was trying to seduce me…I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” says Anthony.

“I saw on the counter next to the sink a picture of him having his arm around a man. So I think on some level I was like, ‘Oh. He’s gay. I guess.’ Then I opened the door, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to go home now.’ He followed me to the front door of the apartment, and as I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door[frame]. And he was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ I said, ‘Yes, good night,’ and then I did leave.”

For the full story, head to Buzzfeed.com.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty Images
  • persononhere

    kudos to him for saying something – i think even the public knows spacey is a problem

  • Just Saying

    Apparently there had been rumours going on for years, good on Anthony to come forward, this not only happens to women. That pig Byan Singer has got to be next.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Bravo for speaking out. I hope victims keep exposing these Hollywood creeps — the men and women, the gay and straight. Expose them all. And I believe this story 100%. Spacey’s had “twink”rumors surrounding him for years.