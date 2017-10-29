'Star Trek' Star Anthony Rapp Says Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14

Anthony Rapp is opening up about an alleged experience he had with Kevin Spacey in 1986.

The 46-year-old Star Trek: Discovery actor accused the 58-year-old actor of hitting on him when he was only 14 years old while the two were both appearing in Broadway shows.

Anthony told Buzzfeed News that Kevin invited him over to a party at his apartment. While there, Anthony watched TV in Kevin‘s bedroom until realizing he was the only one left. Kevin then reportedly walked in, picked Anthony up and put him on his bed.

“He was trying to seduce me…I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” says Anthony.

“I saw on the counter next to the sink a picture of him having his arm around a man. So I think on some level I was like, ‘Oh. He’s gay. I guess.’ Then I opened the door, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to go home now.’ He followed me to the front door of the apartment, and as I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door[frame]. And he was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ I said, ‘Yes, good night,’ and then I did leave.”

