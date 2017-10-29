Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 7:23 pm

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Look Cute in Their Halloween Costumes at Shyamaween 2017!

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Look Cute in Their Halloween Costumes at Shyamaween 2017!

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor make one spook-tacular pair.

The 42-year-old and 74-year-old couple were spotted at M. Night Shyamalan‘s 2017 Shyamalan Halloween party on Saturday night (October 28) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All proceeds from the Halloween party, which included a special performance by Andra Day, went to the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation for ending poverty and inequality in communities around the world.

The two were spotted holding hands and walking around Philadelphia earlier in the weekend. Sarah is filming her new movie Glass in the town.
