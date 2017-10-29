Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

If you have a fear of clowns, the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party was somewhere you wouldn’t have wanted to be!

The theme of our sixth annual Halloween party was clowns and our editor-in-chief Jared Eng had guests absolutely terrified (and guessing who was actually behind the makeup) with his evil clown costume.

Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden, Katharine McPhee, Jaime King, Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert, and lots more celebs turned out in great costumes for the event on Friday (October 27) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch with boyfriend Travis Mills and co-star Vanessa Morgan, Joey King with boyfriend Jacob Elordi, cute couple Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List, Marvel’s Runaways‘ Gregg Sulkin, Famous in Love co-stars Georgie Flores and Carter Jenkins, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, Patti Cake$‘ Danielle Macdonald, music group R5, Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Courtney Eaton, 90210‘s AnnaLynne McCord, Girlboss‘ Britt Robertson, Buffy‘s Michelle Trachtenbrg, Happy Death Day‘s Jessica Rothe, “New Obsession” singer Frankie, singer/rapper Jake Miller, and more.

DJ Reprise kept the music spinning and had everyone dancing the night away!

Guests sipped on specialty cocktails from Svedka Vodka, including the “Red Balloon” made with Svedka and cranberry juice and the “Cucumber Clown,” made with Svedka, ginger beer, orange juice, cucumber, and mint leaves. A big thank you to Bud Light and Electric Sky Wine for helping us stock the bar as well. Guests kept hydrated throughout the night with FIJI Water.

Partygoers kept their tummies full thanks to regular deliveries Postmates! Throughout the night, deliveries of food kept coming based on what guests were craving, including burgers, hot dogs, fries, pizza, wings, chicken fingers, and more. The delivery service also stocked our photo booth with fun costumes that guests posed with. For Halloween weekend, Postmates is delivering costumes on demand for people who need a last minute costume or just want to switch up their look at the last second!

