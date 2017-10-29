Demi Lovato Plays 'What's In The Box?' on 'Ellen' Dressed as a Princess - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato looks stunning dressed up as a princess while playing “What’s In The Box?” with Ellen DeGeneres!

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me superstar played the role of prize model during Monday’s episode (October 30) of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Demi was a good sport during the game as Ellen made her run all over the stage in her princess dress.

During her appearance on the show, Demi also talked to Ellen about her new YouTube documentary Simply Complicated and announced her upcoming tour with DJ Khaled.

Watch Demi on Ellen below!