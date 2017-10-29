Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 3:40 pm

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Claire Foy has released a statement on her appearance with Adam Sandler on The Graham Norton Show, where he touched her knee several times on the air.

Fans took to social media to slam Adam for touching Claire‘s leg, and at one point, she even removed his hand from her knee.

However, Claire‘s representatives have released a statement saying Claire took no offense to Adam‘s behavior.

“We don’t believe anything was meant by Adam‘s gesture and no [offense] was caused to Claire,” the statement to Just Jared read.

See photos from the appearance below…
Photos: Instar Images, Getty
  • meme

    People get worked up over this are stupid. Big deal he touched her knee. People do touch other people sometimes when talking. So stupid but good for Claire.

  • Ram

    so I can touch you all over w/o your permission, right?

  • MimiB

    I don’t think it’s OK. If he touched her hand, or arm, maybe. But a woman’s leg or knee? It’s not right. It’s too close to how men try to force themselves on women, forcing their legs apart. Not that he’d do that on TV, but it’s almost as if he were testing her, trying to see how much he could get away with.

  • meme

    Your comment is ridiculous.

  • Sherry Dkhail

    Everyone is becoming so sensitive all of the sudden …. you have to put in mind they do love scenes don’t rationalize yourselves by saying but that’s work it’s all the same it’s what you allow to be done to your body
    No one took offense prior to the Harvey Weinstein allegations and now everyone is speaking out

    I don’t know why now but I feel that something has changed

  • cinemaniac

    People sometimes overreact. I watched the video and he puts his hand when he mentioned he was a golden globe nominee then she tries to hold his hand to reply to gesture, she missed it. Then he puts his hand back because in the first place she was trying to hold so he took back immediately. It is just funny awkward situation, and cringing. She is aware of it too so she is smart enough to make this statement. People who overreact should have interpretation problem. Sorry can’t see any drama here. If you wanna watch the video it is here;

    https://www.google.de/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5029319/amp/Claire-Foy-brushes-Adam-Sandler-touching-leg.html

  • persononhere

    if she said it’s ok, it’s ok. that’s the whole problem with touching and harassment… some people don’t mind. some women are OK with it. don’t care on her behalf.

  • Judy Kroeker Lusty

    Adam was on Jimmy Fallon’s show recently, with Dustin Hoffman, and I noticed that to emphasize a point he made about the movie they did together, he would pat Dustin’s knee. I think it is just an unconscious habit!!

  • Cooper

    The fact that you would try to equate the two is beyond moronic. It’s actually pretty disgusting.

  • Ash

    Oh here you are MimiB. I was trying to reply to your comment on Daily Mail about this article http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5016437/Kit-Harington-wrong-complain-sexism.html but my comment won’t appear because DM is too sensitive. So this is my reply to your comment DM ~ “Not as perversive, not as damaging” Really? Tell that to Terry Crew, Corey Feldman, James Ven Der Beek, Kevin Sorbo and countless other male actors, singers and especially male models who wouldn’t even dare to speak out about this because their dignity is not as valuable as women and to make it worse, people like you perpetuate this by undermining their ordeal. It happens to both genders and what’s between the victim’s legs should not be an issue.

    And this is my reply to your comment above. ~ If that was her putting her hand on his knee you wouldn’t even have a problem at all. Based on your comments on here and DM, you are clearly unwell mentally. I know a misandrist feminist like you are way too sensitive and nonsensically neurotic because you’re living inside your own bubble far too long to even think rationally or have a common sense. You are Paranoid and a liar. Oh and you are Serena Williams’ neighbor in Palm Beach Gardens, FL right? LOL!!! Seriously, get help.

  • meme

    It’s nothing. Some people are very tactile and touch people when they are speaking. This is a big fuss about NOTHING.

  • Publius

    Sure, if you’re a woman. Then the double standard goes into effect. Claire’s representatives saved her from being remembered as the woman who took the purge too far.