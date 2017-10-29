Caitlyn Jenner Enjoys a Day at the Beach in Mexico!
Caitlyn Jenner is having a fabulous time in Mexico!
The newly 68-year-old reality TV star was spotted walking on the beach on Sunday (October 29) in Los Cabos, Mexico.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn was spotted wearing a bikini and sheer cover up while taking a stroll with Sophia Hutchins.
Caitlyn shared that she got to live out her life-long fantasy of being her authentic self on the beach in a swimsuit over the weekend.
“Good morning! Have a wonderful day,” she wrote on Instagram along with a stunning photo of the sunrise.