Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 5:43 pm

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Are Friendship Goals in NYC

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Are Friendship Goals in NYC

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal got in some quality time while in the Big Apple!

The longtime pals, who starred in Life together earlier this year, were spotted on a stroll on Friday afternoon (October 20) in New York City.

The friends made a stop to grab some food and coffee before continuing on their day.

Recently, Jake opened up about his group of friends who keep him busy even though he doesn’t have a lady in his life.

“I have a really wonderful group of friends, and I have a life I love in New York City. When you have a foundation that’s strong, you can move from it and go explore,” he told Elle.

