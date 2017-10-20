Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Rita Ora is doing her best impression of Liam Payne‘s girlfriend Cheryl Cole!

Rita, 26, and Liam, 24, both stopped by BBC Radio 1 on Friday (October 20) in London, England, to discuss their new tracks “Anywhere” and “Bedroom Floor,” respectively.

“['Bedroom Floor' is] about a torrid relationship where you’re torn – you’re not in or out but you always end up with your clothes on the bedroom floor,” Liam explained.

Rita revealed that she wrote “Anywhere” (which she described as “folky with a sick beat”) in Los Angeles while missing her hometown of London.

“I felt really still and stuck,” she shared. “I just felt really slow and I wanted to listen to a song I could drive into the distance with. I wrote this song because I wanted to hit the road.”

“I was literally grabbing people from the street and kissing them,” she added about the music video, shot in New York City. “They were looking at me like I was crazy. They were all really good and wanted to be involved.”

“The cab driver kissed me and I think we’re now dating,” she joked.

Listen below to hear Rita‘s impression of Cheryl‘s Newcastle accent as she pretends to talk to the couple’s nearly seven-month-old son Bear!

Pictured below: Liam during his BBC Radio 1 visit.