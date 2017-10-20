Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Peter Dinklage and his wife Erica Schmidt are now the proud parents of two children!

The 48-year-old Game of Thrones actor and the 42-year-old writer and director welcomed their second child together to the world, Us Weekly confirmed on Friday (October 20).

The two, who eloped in Las Vegas back in 2005, did not publicly announce that they were expecting. They were spotted out with their newborn baby at a concert in September.

Peter and Erica are already the parents of a 5-year-old daughter. Congratulations to the family of four!