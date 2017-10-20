Naughty Boy & Joe Jonas: 'One Chance to Dance' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Joe Jonas is featured on producer Naughty Boy‘s new single “One Chance to Dance,” and we can’t stop listening!

The 28-year-old newly engaged DNCE frontman shows off his smooth vocals in the uptempo track that references Michael Jackson and wanting to throw it down on the dance floor with a potential love interest.

“I’m no professional dancer / Baby, give me your answer / I’ll practice every day / Don’t care what record plays / When I dance with you,” Joe sings. “I ain’t no Michael Jackson but give me one chance, one chance to dance.”

Listen below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “One Chance to Dance”…