Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage &amp; Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 12:44 pm

Malin Akerman Stuns at Saks Fifth Avenue & 'Vanity Fair' International Best Dressed List Celebration 2017!

Malin Akerman Stuns at Saks Fifth Avenue & 'Vanity Fair' International Best Dressed List Celebration 2017!

Malin Akerman looks absolutely gorgeous at the Saks Fifth Avenue & Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List Party!

The 39-year-old actress was photographed celebrating the 77th year of the publication’s list, which honors the most stylish individuals from all different industries, at the Academy Mansion on the Upper East Side on Thursday night (October 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

Other attendees included Graydon Carter, Bridget Moynahan, Derek Blasberg, Daphne Guinness, Kelly Rutherford, Garrett Neff, Petra Collins and Tabitha Simmons

“Thanks @vanityfair and @saks for a chance to feel fancy ;),” Malin wrote on her Instagram after the event.

FYI: Malin is wearing Alchimia di Ballin boots, Jenny Bird earrings and a Cinq à Sept jacket and pant.
Just Jared on Facebook
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 00
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 01
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 02
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 03
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 04
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 05
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 07
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 08
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 09
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 10
saks fifth ave vanity fair best dressed 2017 11

Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bridget Moynahan, Daphne Guinness, Garrett Neff, Graydon Carter, Kelly Rutherford, Malin Akerman, Petra Collins, tabitha simmons

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    she looks like Eva Jinek……………..The Best!!