Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Starred in 'Hocus Pocus' But Had to Turn It Down

Leonardo DiCaprio almost starred in beloved Halloween flick Hocus Pocus and now we’re getting the full details about his audition!

The award winning actor was around 18-years-old when he auditioned for the role but knew that he was committed to other films.

“The [casting] ladies called me up and they said, ‘We’re sending you an actor today but he’s not available but you’re going to fall in love with him but you can’t have him.’ I’m like, ‘Why are you teasing me?’ They were like, ‘You need to see this guy because he’ll inspire you and if nothing else, he’ll help you find the right guy to play Max.,’” director Kenny Ortega told EW.

He added, “And they send me in a young Leonardo DiCaprio, who I completely and absolutely fall in love with. He’s just the most sincere and most centered and a wild child at the same time. He was feeling awkward. He was like, ‘I just feel really bad being here because I’m up for two other movies and I really want them both and I don’t want to lead you on.’ I was like, ‘That’s okay, I was already warned.’”

The other movies ended up being This Boy’s Life and Eating Gilbert Grape.

“Obviously, he left and incredible things happened for that young man and to this day, but meeting him awakened me to the kind of spirit and fun and sincerity that I was looking for in an actor,” Kenny concluded.