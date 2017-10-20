Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington is sharing his reaction after reading the final Game of Thrones script!

The 30-year-old actor stopped by BBC’s The One Show on Friday (October 20) in London, England.

Kit, who plays Jon Snow, revealed that he and his co-stars finished reading the last season eight script last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“We had the read-through last week in fact, so I know everything now,” Kit said, referencing the fan-favorite line “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

“I cried at the end,” he continued. “You have to remember that eight years of it no one really cares about it more than us. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person.”

Kit‘s new series Gunpowder premieres on BBC One on Saturday night.

ICYMI, Kit recently opened up about his proposal to longtime love and GOT co-star Rose Leslie, explaining that it didn’t go as planned!

