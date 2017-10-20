Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Security Team Pulls Guns on Intruder

A man who vandalized cars at the bottom of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘s driveway was met with armed security. – TMZ

Blu-Ray and Digital HD Releases



Spider-Man: Homecoming

Arguably the best Spider-Man movie has arrived on Blu-Ray, Digital releases, and DVD. Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland, who made his debut in Captain America: Civil War after officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man who discovers a local villain building a large arsenal of illegal weapons. Juggling high school, crime-fighting, and love, this installment is nothing like any other super-hero film we’ve seen to date as it views the MCU through the eyes of a teenager. Rejoining Spider-Man from the MCU is Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., who serves as Peter’s new mentor.

The film is presented in crisp 1080p and looks fantastic with the New York backdrops and visually stunning action sequences. The sound is presented in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 lossless soundtrack.

The new release is filled with over 60-minutes of bonus material. Some of the highlights include a “Director’s Cut” of Peter Parker’s hilarious home video that was featured in the beginning of the film, a featurette showcasing just how perfect Tom Holland was for the part, and a cool nifty feature of pop up overlays showcasing easter eggs from the film. Other extras include the unseen alternate Captain America PSAs featuring Chris Evans, and additional featurettes on how the film was pulled together.

The movie is a must have for any Marvel fans out there. The bonus features are great for any hard-core Spider-man fans out there as well. The presentation is superb, crisp, and enjoyable. This release is highly recommended in what we know is just the first of many new installments to come from the world of Spider-Man.