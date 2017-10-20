Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage &amp; Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 1:12 pm

John Legend Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein: 'He Shouldn't Be Working In Hollywood'

John Legend Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein: 'He Shouldn't Be Working In Hollywood'

John Legend is the latest member of Hollywood to speak out about Harvey Weinstein amid the movie producer’s ongoing sexual assault scandal.

“I think he did some despicable things and he is rightfully being shamed for it. He shouldn’t be working in Hollywood if he’s abusing his position that way,” the 38-year-old singer told TMZ while arriving at LAX earlier this week. “I think it’s good we’re bringing light to this issue and hopefully more women will be able to tell their stories. Men need to listen and change their behavior.”

“What we’re seeing right now with the conversation around sexual assault and harassment is crucial,” John added later this week. “This really needs to change, because it affects so many people — particularly women — and it’s perpetrated the vast majority by men. We have a responsibility to do better as men. Hopefully we can improve the way that young men are thinking and behaving in regards to that.”

Pictured: John all suited up while being accompanied by his wife Chrissy Teigen at Turn Me Loose held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday (October 190 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
john legend speaks out about harvey weinstein he shouldnt be working 01
john legend speaks out about harvey weinstein he shouldnt be working 02
john legend speaks out about harvey weinstein he shouldnt be working 03
john legend speaks out about harvey weinstein he shouldnt be working 04
john legend speaks out about harvey weinstein he shouldnt be working 05

Credit: Greg Doh; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    Well he isn’t anymore, you big dope.

  • Koos

    well they searched for a job in an animal hospital first……….