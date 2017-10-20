Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage &amp; Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Completes One Week Outpatient Program

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Completes One Week Outpatient Program

Harvey Weinstein has finished a one-week program treating various psychological issues, according to TMZ.

The 65-year-old former film executive gave his treating psychologist permission to speak with the outlet, who says he received “intensive therapy” on an outpatient basis.

The psychologist says Harvey worked on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.”

He added that Harvey was “invested in the program” and “was able to focus on his therapy despite a ton of distractions…He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged.”

He will continue “significant outpatient therapy” when he returns home.
