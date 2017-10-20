Gerard Butler Wants a Family in the Next Five Years!

Gerard Butler made some time for fans while out in London!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted heading out of the BBC studios and signing some autographs on Friday (October 20) in London, England.

Gerard has been busy promoting his new movie Geostorm, where he plays a scientist trying to protect his daughter and save the world from an epic storm.

While Gerard doesn’t have any children right now, he recently admitted that he wants to change that in the next five years.

“In five years I want to be in a relationship. I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time,” Gerard told People.