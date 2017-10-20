Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage &amp; Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 3:24 pm

Gal Gadot Runs Into a 'Black-ish' Star at Lakers-Clippers Game

Gal Gadot Runs Into a 'Black-ish' Star at Lakers-Clippers Game

Gal Gadot was all smiles as she watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Clippers last night!

The 32-year-old actress and recent SNL host sat courtside alongside Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins at the basketball game at Staples Center on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

Gal rocked head-to-toe black, including black leggings and loafers, as well as a beige trench coat with black details.

She sipped on water and a soft drink as the Clippers beat the Lakers 108-92.

Gal also ran into young Black-ish star Miles Brown at the game! See a photo in MilesInstagram slideshow below.

10+ pictures inside of Gal Gadot at the game…

Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 01
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 02
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 03
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 04
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 05
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 06
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 07
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 08
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 09
gal gadot runs into a blackish star at lakers clippers game 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Miles Brown, Patty Jenkins

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr
  • Dany

    She’s so pretty.