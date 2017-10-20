Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage &amp; Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 6:52 pm

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Hilariously Read 'Outlander' Fan Fiction - Watch Now!

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Hilariously Read 'Outlander' Fan Fiction - Watch Now!

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan just reunited in a long awaited episode of Outlander but fans have been imagining the big moment for quite a long time!

Some avid watchers of the show have even created their own fan fiction depicting the couple’s on screen reunion and Caitriona and Sam brought it to life!

The co-stars did a dramatic reading of one story titled “A Hundred Lesser Faces,” which poses the question, “What if in Voyager, Claire had gone first to Lallybroch instead of directly to the print shop in Edinburgh?”

Things get pretty dramatic to say the least and Caitriona provides some awesome sound effects.

Watch the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr