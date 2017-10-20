Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Hilariously Read 'Outlander' Fan Fiction - Watch Now!

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan just reunited in a long awaited episode of Outlander but fans have been imagining the big moment for quite a long time!

Some avid watchers of the show have even created their own fan fiction depicting the couple’s on screen reunion and Caitriona and Sam brought it to life!

The co-stars did a dramatic reading of one story titled “A Hundred Lesser Faces,” which poses the question, “What if in Voyager, Claire had gone first to Lallybroch instead of directly to the print shop in Edinburgh?”

Things get pretty dramatic to say the least and Caitriona provides some awesome sound effects.

Watch the entire video below…