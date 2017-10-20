Ben Affleck Is All Smiles After Adopting a New Puppy!

Ben Affleck has a reason to smile – he’s got an adorable new pup!

The 45-year-old actor and director was spotted heading out of a meeting on Friday morning (October 20) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Ben recently adopted a super cute husky.

Ben reportedly found the stray pup earlier this month and now it’s an official member of his family.

“He fell in love with a stray dog a month ago and he’s now a member of the Affleck clan. Ben’s an animal fan,” a source told ET.