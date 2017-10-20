Top Stories
Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Peter Dinklage &amp; Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 5:10 pm

15 Celebs Share Their Real-Life Supernatural Encounters!

Next Slide »

15 Celebs Share Their Real-Life Supernatural Encounters!

Halloween is right around the corner, and JustJared.com is getting you ready for the spooky holiday with our 31 Days of Halloween series.

Today, we’ve rounded up all of the celebs who have opened up about their real-life ghost stories.

You can find out all about Selena Gomez‘s ghost app, Emma Stone‘s gifts from her late grandfather, Ariana Grande‘s bizarre cemetery experience, and more right here.

Whether you believe in otherworldly interactions or not, these incidents are sure to bring out your Halloween spirit!

Click through the slideshow to hear about celebs’ supernatural stories…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 31 Days of Halloween

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr