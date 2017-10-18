Sophie Turner Spills On Why She Auditioned For 'Game of Thrones'

Sophie Turner looks stunning in a shot from her recent feature in Marie Claire, available now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On what excited her when auditioning for her role in Game of Thrones: “That’s what I craved. I didn’t want some happy-go-lucky, bubblegum thing. I wanted real acting.”

On the show ending: “It’s like the carpet is being taken away underneath you. It’s also exciting because there’s such freedom.”

On keeping in touch with the cast: “It’s still Game of Thrones town in London. “We meet up whenever we can. We all party together. We go to festivals together. We’ll probably all be 80 and still going to Glastonbury.”

On her musical aspirations: “I’m terrible. I really want to learn to play [guitar] properly.”

For more from Sophie, head to MarieClaire.com.