Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 12:29 pm

Selena Gomez Congratulates Demi Lovato on Her New Documentary!

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have been friends since they were basically toddlers and they’re still so supportive of one another!

When Demi released her new documentary Simply Complicated earlier this week, Selena was sure to congratulate her on the huge milestone.

Selena took to Instagram to leave a sweet comment on Demi‘s post about the film.

“This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you,” Selena wrote.

Aww! Friendship goals!

