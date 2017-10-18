Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 2:41 pm

Sara & Erin Foster Channel Melania & Ivana Trump for Halloween with SVEDKA Vodka!

Sara & Erin Foster Channel Melania & Ivana Trump for Halloween with SVEDKA Vodka!

Halloween 2017 is kicking off a little early for the Foster sisters!

Sara and Erin Foster channel the feuding First Ladies, Melania and Ivana Trump, while enjoying SVEDKA Vodka‘s Trump-inspired cocktails at Beauty and Essex on Tuesday (October 17) in Los Angeles.

The ladies couldn’t even agree on a cocktail – Melania was seen sipping the “The Combover,” while Ivana opted for the “Desperate Cheeto.”

“Honestly Ivana aka @erinfoster, you can have him honey. I’ll just be in the corner drinking my vodka @svedkavodka,” Sara captioned with her Instagram post.

“All those miserable years I spent with that idiot, and I never even got to live in the White House @svedkavodka,” Erin captioned with her own Instagram post.
Just Jared on Facebook
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 01
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 02
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 03
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 04
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 05
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 06
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 07
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 08
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 09
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 10
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 11
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 12
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 13
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 14
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 15
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 16
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 17
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 18
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 19
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 20
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 21
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 22
sara erin foster channel melania ivana trump for halloween with svedka vodka 23

Credit: Michael Williams; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: 31 Days of Halloween, Erin Foster, Halloween, Sara Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr