Wed, 18 October 2017 at 2:18 pm

Pregnant Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at Coach Core Graduation Ceremony!

Pregnant Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at Coach Core Graduation Ceremony!

Kate Middleton made her second surprise appearance of the week earlier today (October 18) at The London Stadium!

The 35-year-old pregnant royal, along with her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, attended the Coach Core Graduation Ceremony to hail more than 150 Coach Core apprentices of young sports coaches in London, England.

During the visit, William and Kate were also presented with West Ham soccer jerseys for their two children – 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Kate recently revealed when her third child is due – Find out here!

FYI: Kate is wearing a blue blazer by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.
