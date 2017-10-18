Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 10:40 am

Peter Kraus Says He Turned Down 'The Bachelor' & Reveals Why

When Arie Luyendyk Jr. was named the new Bachelor, many fans were shocked as they were expecting the choice to be Rachel Lindsay‘s runner up Peter Kraus.

Now he’s explaining why he turned down the gig.

“It all just ended so fast,” Peter told Us Weekly. “It was just me, sitting there by myself in my own thoughts. That was a really dark couple of days. When you have no outlets, it’s hard to get out of your head…It was just a loose conversation of, ‘Is this something you have ever thought about, something you would do?’ I was so distraught at that time that it was something that I could never see myself doing.”

“There’s a lot of fun — some of my closets friends are from the show. But there are cons too. I feel like you lose control and I’m definitely a control freak. There’d be a lot I wouldn’t have final say on, and that would be hard for me,” he continued. “As far as proposal, yeah I’m worried that at the end of it I wouldn’t necessarily be able to, but it’s not that I don’t want to…This is kind of part of my thought process, if i did get to the end and I do really, truly like somebody but for some reason I can’t just say this is for sure that person, I don’t want it to be the same outcome again. People are forgiving once. I don’t know if they’re forgiving twice.”

“There was never a cold turkey like, ‘This is not happening.’ I was not ready for this and they agreed…If it were to come up again, I would definitely consider it,” he added.
Posted to: Peter Kraus, The Bachelor

    This guy must just face facts: he’s a normal, realistic person not a reality Tv person who can decide they can marry someone in front of a camera in 6 weeks. Go on normal dates, get out of the public eye. Dumbo.

    He’s so hot

    he forgot his thong & bottle laxative.