Laura Dern Opens Up for First Time About her Own Sexual Assault on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Laura Dern makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (October 18), and speaks openly about her experiences with sexual assault and harassment for the very first time.

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star talks about being honored at Elle Magazine’s Women in Hollywood Awards where topics such as sexual harassment in the workplace were discussed.

“It was an extraordinary experience, perhaps more than ever, to have this shared space and a tribe of women and artists talking about this industry, and ultimately therefore talking about sexual harassment in the workplace. And a very interesting thing happened this morning,” Laura revealed to Ellen. “I woke up and I realized that in that space I talked about how I was one of the lucky ones because I was raised by actors who told me their stories and told me what to look out for, and I realized that I was I still justifying behavior. And it was my mom who said, ‘No, no, no, Laura—that was sexual assault. That was harassment. That was assault. You were 14 then.’”

“You realize how in our culture we have justified, and therefore even condoned behavior, as though it’s the norm,” Laura added. “I felt very moved by people being honest and direct.”



Laura Dern Reveals Her Sexual Harassment Experience in Hollywood

Click inside to watch the rest of Laura Dern’s appearance on The Ellen Show…



Laura Dern Dishes on Secret ‘Star Wars’ Role and Working with Carrie Fisher



Laura Dern and Ellen Play ’5 Second Rule’