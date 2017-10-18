John Mayer Thanks Fans for All the Birthday Love

John Mayer keeps his 40th birthday celebrations going by hanging on a yacht with pals on Monday (October 17) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 40-year-old entertainer celebrated his birthday the day before, and wrote a message to his fans on Twitter after reading some of their sweet and funny well wishes.

“Stomach is tired from laughing, I’m overwhelmed by kindness from all, and I’m so grateful for the life in music You’ve given me. Thank you,” he tweeted out.

Happy belated birthday, John!