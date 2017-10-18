Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 2:16 pm

Jaime King & Jason Ritter's 'Bitch' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Jaime King & Jason Ritter's 'Bitch' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Jaime King and Jason Ritter‘s film Bitch has arrived and you can watch it below!

Bitch tells the powerful and darkly humorous story of a housewife who, after her philandering husband and unruly kids break her psyche, upends the family dynamic by assuming the persona of a vicious dog.

The dark comedy also stars Marianna Palka, Brighton Sharbino, Rio Mangini, Kingston Foster, and Jason Maybaum.

You can catch Bitch in theaters and VOD on November 10. Be sure to check it out!
bitch trailer poster 01
bitch trailer poster 02
bitch trailer poster 03

